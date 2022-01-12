New York Association for Pupil Transportation Lauds Governor Hochul for Decisive Action on School Bus Driver Shortage Problem

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. -The New York Association for Pupil Transportation (NYAPT) praised Governor Hochul today after she announced plans to address a critical shortage of school bus drivers by expanding the availability of Commercial Driver License (CDL) road tests for school bus driver applicants. Hochul’s plan would allow qualified third parties across the state to offer road tests and expand capacity at the existing state-run sites. The increased capacity will help reduce the time it takes to get qualified CDL drivers on the road.

“Governor Hochul’s quick and decisive action will increase the number of school bus driver testing sites across the state and help to alleviate New York’s school bus driver shortage problem,” said New York Association for Pupil Transportation executive director David Christopher.

“Governor Hochul and Senator Mike Martucci, a former school transportation provider who worked closely with the Governor’s office on this issue, continue to be tremendous advocates for New York’s school districts and school transportation providers, and we thank them both for their tireless commitment to ensuring that the 2.3 million children who ride a yellow school bus to and from school each day get their safely.” Link to the Governor’s media release: https://www.governor.ny.gov/news/governor-hochul-announces-plan-address-truck-and-bus-driver-shortage

Note: According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, students are 70 times safer riding a school bus to school versus a private car see www.nhtsa.gov.

About The New York Association for Pupil Transportation (NYAPT): is a statewide organization dedicated to the support, development, and representation of school transportation professionals who are responsible for the safe and efficient transportation of more than 2.3 million school children each day in New York State. NYAPT’s over 600 members comprise school transportation supervisors and professionals from hundreds of school districts across the state. www.nyapt.org