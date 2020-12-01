Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Over 1.4 Million Pieces of PPE Delivered to Local Consumers and Service Providers

Providing Safety Measures to More Than 4,900 Individuals with Developmental Disabilities.

CHATSWORTH, Calif. — Today, the North Los Angeles County Regional Center (NLACRC) announced that they have delivered over 1.4 million pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to more than 4,900 individuals with developmental disabilities, their families and caretakers. PPE has allowed consumers and families to continue receiving services, accessing the community, and participating in every day meaningful and necessary activities in a safe and healthy way.

Since the state issued a stay at home order as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, NLACRC staff have partnered with the Department of Developmental Services (DDS), the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS), R&D Transportation Services, Keolis Transit Services and Student Transportation of America to coordinate the delivery of PPE to consumers and their families and service providers throughout the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys.

In addition to providing PPE, NLACRC and our partners continue to provide specialized transportation services to individuals with developmental disabilities during the pandemic in alternative ways, such as to deliver day program packets to individuals at their homes. NLACRC continues to research methods for its specialized transportation providers to provide alternative service delivery at this time.

“I am very proud of our role in securing and distributing PPE, as well as the volunteering of staff and community partners who contributed to our efforts to keep our community safe,” said Ruth Janka, NLACRC executive director. “The health and safety of our community, including consumers, family members, service providers, community-based organizations, and our staff, is a priority and essential for the work that we do. The collaboration between NLACRC, DDS, DPSS, California Department of Public Health, and our local community partners during this pandemic is inspiring and demonstrates the magnitude of what we can accomplish working together.”

“R&D is grateful for the opportunity to assist NLACRC to distribute personal protective equipment (PPE) to individuals in this region,” said Letty Leon, R&D Transportation Services vice president. “As a result of this collaboration between R&D, NLACRC, Keolis Transit and Student Transportation, a very appreciative community received much needed PPE – realized by NLACRC’s commitment to partner with providers to achieve positive outcomes for the people we serve.”

Jess, a family member, said, “The PPE that was provided by [NLACRC] has provided my family peace of mind and safety during these uncertain times. Numerous people in our household have underlying health conditions and the PPE provided has helped safeguard our family from this virus.”

NLACRC successfully distributed all of its available PPE, and should additional PPE become available, will continue to distribute PPE to consumers and their families, service providers, and community-based organizations.

About NLACRC
NLACRC is a nonprofit private corporation that provides lifelong partnerships and planning to persons with developmental disabilities by promoting their civil and personal rights, providing comprehensive information, advocating in cooperation with consumers, promoting and providing quality services, and supporting full participation of consumers and families in all aspects of community life. NLACRC has offices throughout the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, and Antelope Valleys. Visit www.nlacrc.org for more information. Learn more about your local regional center at https://dds.ca.gov/rc.listings/.

