Petermann Bus Donates One of a Kind “Middie Music Bus” to Middletown City Schools for Student Competitions and Community Events

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio – Petermann Bus, a leader in student transportation, has donated a school bus to Middletown City Schools’ music department and school district to transport students and staff to music competitions and community events. The “Middie Music Bus” as the school has fondly named it, will also be used for new teacher orientation, community tours, and as a promotional vehicle for back-to-school events.

This donation was made as part of Petermann Bus’s company-wide Partners Beyond the Bus community outreach program. These bus donations help repurpose retired, non-electric vehicles from the Company’s fleets, further contributing to the Company’s transition to alternative fuel-powered and zero-emission buses. Petermann Bus plans on transitioning to an all-zero-emission fleet by 2035.

“We are thrilled that our bus donation will help fill a significant need in the community and lessen the stress and burden on the school staff to find transportation for their events,” said Mike Settle, Senior Vice President of Operations, Petermann Bus. “Anything we can do to help support our students, teachers, and community; we will try our best to assist. We see it as our responsibility. We know it will be put to good use and are excited to see the “Middie Music Bus” around town.”

“The Middletown City School District would like to thank Peterman Bus for this unique bus, which has been outfitted in the school’s official color Middie Purple and the school district insignia,” said Eric Sotzing, Director of Business Operations, Middletown City Schools. “The bus is a major game-changer for the school as it will provide our students and staff with a reliable and safe means of transportation to a variety of school and community events throughout the region. The Middie Bus will definitely help spread Middie Pride through the Community. We are extremely fortunate to have Petermann as part of our community. It’s difficult to find partners as reliable and supportive as them. We have truly lucked out.”

About Petermann Bus: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Petermann Bus provides safe and reliable transportation to students in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Since 1921, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Petermann Bus has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.