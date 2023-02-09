Safety Vision Celebrates 30 Years of Providing Cutting-Edge Mobile Video Solutions

HOUSTON, Texas, -Safety Vision, a leading provider of innovative mobile video safety solutions, marked its 30th anniversary in business. Over the past three decades, Safety Vision has established itself as a trusted partner to organizations across various industries, helping to enhance the safety and security of their mobile assets.

From its humble beginnings as a small start-up in Houston, Safety Vision has grown into a global organization with a diverse range of clients. The company’s commitment to providing reliable and cutting-edge technology has driven its success and positioned it as an industry leader. This story has been documented in a new video: Moving Forward – A Safety Vision Story (2023 Documentary) -YouTube.

“We are proud to celebrate this milestone and the impact we have made on our clients and the communities they serve,” said Bruce Smith, Founder and CEO of Safety Vision. “Our focus has always been to provide the best solutions for our customers, and we are honored to have served them for 30 years.”

Over the years, Safety Vision has introduced numerous industry-first products and technologies that have revolutionized the way organizations approach safety. Its portfolio of offerings now includes a comprehensive suite of video safety solutions, ranging from in-vehicle video systems to cloud-based video management platforms.

As Safety Vision looks towards the future, it remains dedicated to providing the same level of quality and innovation that has driven its success over the past 30 years. The company continues to invest in research and development in advanced AI and machine learning to ensure that it remains at the forefront of the industry.

About Safety Vision, LLC:

Safety Vision is among the most recognized mobile video surveillance supplier in North America and continually enhances vehicular safety in both the private and public sectors. Safety Vision’s solutions include digital video recorders, analog and IP cameras, rear vision cameras, as well as a suite of intuitive video management software. Safety Vision is proud to have deployed over a million systems worldwide and generating over $1B in revenue since inception. For more information, please go to www.safetyvision.com