SEA Electric to Showcase Global Innovations at the ACT Exp

TORRENCE, Calif. – SEA Electric will showcase four different examples from its lineup, with visitors able to sample the vehicles in the Ride & Drive experience. SEA Electric is a rapidly expanding global leader in electric power-systems technology for urban delivery and distribution fleets. Meritor, a recent strategic investor in SEA Electric, will also present on the SEA Electric stand.

Global automotive technology innovator SEA Electric is set to shine at the annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, with a range of market-leading EV products to be showcased at North America’s premier transportation technology and clean fleet event.

Schedule to run from August 30th to September 2nd at the Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach, CA, the ACT Expo provides SEA Electric with the ideal platform to demonstrate its cutting edge solutions.Since 2012, SEA Electric has been developing its proprietary 100% electric SEA-Drive Power System, which is adaptable to most OEM glider chassis, from Class 3 to Class 8.

Over the past 18 months, SEA Electric has rapidly established its presence in North America, including relocating its headquarters to Los Angeles and working with multiple leading OEM and industry collaborators on significant projects.This includes partnering with Hino Trucks USA for ‘Project Z’, Hino’s push towards a zero-emissions range of medium and heavy-duty trucks.

“The ACT Expo comes at an exciting time in the history of SEA Electric; we have created the ability to upfit 60,000 units per year, with opportunities in trucks, delivery vehicles, buses and government fleets,” said Tony Fairweather, president and founder, SEA Electric.

“Concurrently with our growth in North America, we have experienced remarkable global expansion, including throughout Asia, the Pacific, and now into Europe, with a range of projects ongoing with a variety of automotive leaders.

“What we bring to the market is a proven solution and track record, with over a million miles of real-world use to date. We have extensive strategic partner backing, most recently with Tier 1 supplier Meritor, who will be joining our stand at the event. We are looking to continue to drive our momentum forward at the ACT Expo, ultimately to our planned IPO”.

Meanwhile, for Mike Menyhart, SEA Electric President – Americas and Chief Strategy Officer, the ACT Expo offers the chance to connect with a broad cross-section of companies looking to take leadership with EV technology. “The ACT Expo is our most important event of the year to build relationships and educate attendees about our company and product options,” said Mr Menyhart.

“Over the past 18 months, we have grown our presence in the USA with a strong leadership group at the head of a 50 plus strong team.To date, we have already seen impressive sales growth, with many different models already on the road locally”.

“The Ride & Drive experience at the ACT Expo is the perfect point in case, with a Staples box truck and a FedEx Ground step van, demonstrating that we have already created significant progress with major corporations. However, there are many more major announcements in the pipeline with multiple large contracts, which will be revealed in due course”.

“One of the most exciting innovations we will display at the event is our in-house developed all-electric alternative for the Ford Step Van Class 6 (SV6) platform, which has massive potential in the delivery space.”

Alongside the SV6 chassis on display will be a SEA Hino M5 EV chassis, with the Ride & Drive section featuring a SEA Hino M5 EV (Staples box truck) and a SEA SV6 EV (FedEx Ground step van).

All four examples presented at the ACT Expo will be powered by the SEA-Drive® 120a, which is specified for cab/chassis platforms with a GVWR of 13,000lbs to 18,000lbs (Class 3-5), complete with a 1,106lb-ft electric motor.

The 138 kWh battery pack on the vehicles delivers a class-leading unladen range of up to 200 miles, and a typical break-even period of fewer than four years, without applicable grants and subsidies. The ACT Expo will also mark the first public event since leading transport drivetrain supplier Meritor announced its strategic investment and shareholding in SEA Electric this month.

To mark this occasion, a Meritor 14Xe ePowertrain will be displayed in the SEA Electric booth, with the system ideal in multiple installation types, including Class 8 refuse and linehaul trucks, Class 6-7 pickup and delivery, plus school bus applications.The investment by Meritor follows in the footsteps of Canadian power control solutions manufacturer Exro Technologies, who partnered with SEA Electric in February. Throughout the ACT Expo, SEA Electric can be visited in the Expo Hall at Stand 1627, while the Ride & Drive experience will be located in the Freeman Marshall Yard, from 11:00am to 2:00pm on Wednesday, September 1st.

About SEA Electric:

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive) for the world’s urban delivery and distribution fleets, as well as front powered school bus applications.Widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying product in six countries including USA, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Africa with collectively more than one million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.The company’s global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, whilst North America, home to the company’s headquarters, has the largest upfitting capacity for SEA Electric at 60,000 units per year. For more information visit https://www.sea-electric.com/