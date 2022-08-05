Second Mesa School Improves Air Quality on their School Buses with MERV-13 Equivalent Filtration and UV-C

FISHERS, Ind. – Second Mesa Day School, an elementary school on the Hopi Reservation in northeastern Arizona, has taken a major step toward keeping students and school bus drivers safe in their commute to and from school.

All of Second Mesa Day School’s school buses have been equipped with MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UV-C technology from Lumin-Air to filter and clean the air that is recirculated throughout the occupied buses.

A focal point of Second Mesa Day School’s Mission Statement is to provide a positive and safe learning environment. Cleaning the air in the school’s most densely occupied space, the school bus, helps to mitigate the spread of airborne pathogens in the community as kids travel to and from home and school.

Tonetta Fred, Second Mesa Day School Lead Bus Driver said, “Cleaning and filtering the air on our school buses reflects our commitment to keeping our students, bus drivers and our community safe.”

Lumin-Air’s system includes MERV-13 equivalent filtration and UV-C lights in an enclosure, which helps remove contaminants from recirculated air throughout the occupied bus. It does not put ions, hydroxyl radicals, gases or harmful chemicals that claim to kill virus or bacteria cells into the air that people breathe. The UV-C is fully contained in an enclosure and safe for occupied spaces.

About Lumin-Air:

Lumin-Air is committed to improving the air we breathe. Its mission is to improve people’s lives by increasing effective ventilation in buildings and other high-density areas, especially including school buses and other mass transit vehicles. Lumin-Air seeks to improve filtration and supplement with proven air cleaners like UV-C to help clean the air, which is recommended by ASHRAE and the CDC for pathogen mitigation. Lumin-Air provides standard or custom engineered filtration and UV-C solutions to help create safe environments for employees, customers, and students. For more information: www.lumin-air.com