Specialty Administration Services Launches Bus Specific Warranty

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — Since 2013 Specialty Administration Services has been the claims administration provider and delivers world class customer service and warranty support for the leading commercial truck warranty, Truck Master Warranty.

Bus Master Warranty is an industry first and offers a fully insured commercial bus warranty built specifically for the commercial and school bus industry. “Nobody wanted a truck warranty, that you could put on a bus, the market needed a custom designed plan and program that went hand and glove with the bus market, and its needs”, states Bus Master Warranty CEO Jeff Dobish. Bus Master Warranty worked closely with bus repair facilities as well as commercial and school bus dealerships nationwide for the past 2 years to develop several feature-rich plans for new and used buses.

It’s a fact, vehicles with available warranty sell quicker, for more money!

Bus Master gives you the options you need to stay on top of your investment. Affordable new and used plans, interest-free financing available, included towing, and various plans to suit your needs.

“We are excited to deliver what we feel is the best warranty program in this very essential industry. Bus Master Warranty will give all bus owners the peace of mind to “Bus-On” knowing that their livelihood is protected by the best plans in the market. ” said Chris Eberhard, the national sales manager of Bus Master Warranty. Not sure what is right for your company or fleet? Not only does Bus Master Warranty have a wide range of variety in warranty plans, but also a superior customer service department to point you in the right direction.

Dealers are sitting on a Gold Mine! “The fantastic part of our program is that dealers can market to their current database of clients, offering up to five years of coverage for those customers whose manufacturers warranties are about to expire”, states Dobish. In times like these, having the opportunity to protect not only those that are in the process of buying, but those who have already purchased creates a tremendous advantage and benefit to the customer. Bus Master Warranty’s proprietary “Dealer Portal” delivers all the tools a dealer needs to be successful. “Dealers that will capitalize on this gold mine, are creating a new profit-generating machine”, says Dobish.

There is no better time to purchase extended protection for your bus than when it is new and under manufacturer’s warranty. The cost of bus repairs is rising with no end in sight for the foreseeable future. An extended warranty will cover catastrophic failures and plans are stuffed with lots of covered parts, more features, and high limits of liability…meant to minimize the customers out of pocket expenses.

Warranty coverages like engine, transmission, and rear axles are some of the staples, with optional exhaust after treatment system coverage, air conditioning cabin packages and all plans include towing. New and Used plans that deliver up to 10 years of coverage available.

About Bus Master Warranty

Bus Master Warranty also offers “Fleet Warranty Financing” options, with 0% interest…

Bus Master Warranty is poised to quickly become the industry leader in bus warranties and offers bus fleets and transportation owners affordable coverage that helps them to sleep easier at night knowing they are protected from catastrophic financial despair. Stay protected with Bus Master Warranty. For more information on Bus Master Warranty, please visit https://busmasterwarranty.com/.