Student Transport Lowers School Bus CDL Training Platform Cost for Limited Time

AVILLA- Ind. -Student Transport Training Partners (DBA Student Transport), developer of school bus driver CDL/ELDT training programs, announced they would be offering a price reduction for all new customers for the balance of 2022, targeting school districts with under 1000 student enrollment. Special price applies to the three program bundle (CLP,ELDT,CDL) needed to take new driver candidates through all steps to acquire their Class B CDL w/ passenger(P) and school bus(S) endorsements.

“Our goal is to give ALL districts the resources they need to fully train new driver candidates, for their Commercial Driver’s License, in house,” said Student Transport President and CEO Nelson Smith. “All school districts would save money, time, and frustration, if they were able to control the CDL training process themselves. Currently many small districts are sending their new candidates to driving schools or larger, nearby districts for CDL training because they lack the resources or knowledge to complete the training in house. With our platform, they will. We hope that lowering the initial cost to join the platform, will allow more districts to realize the benefits of training in house.”

The web-based School Bus CDL Platform lets users access materials from any device, allowing them to work, practice and study from anywhere, using their cell phone. “Customers rely on the freedom and flexibility our platform offers to lower the training timeline and attract more driver candidates,” said Smith. “You’ll find most drivers can go from being hired, to having their CDL in 2-3 weeks.” The platform covers all phases, from the written test at the BMV to acquire their initial permit, the new ELDT requirements, and the CDL skills test.

To take advantage of this limited time offer contact Nelson Smith: nsmith@studenttransport.net, or visit our website at www.studenttransport.net