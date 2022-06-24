The American School Bus Council (ASBC) Announces the Winning Recipients of the 2021-22 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest

Albany, NY – ASBC is pleased to announce Jihyeon (Elly) Han, a student at Altamont Grade School in Altamont, KS as the overall winner of the 2021-22 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC).

The theme for this year’s contest was “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education.” Throughout the years, the school bus and driver remain a strong symbol for our education community; a profession that is as important to our education system as it is honorable. Han’s artwork best depicts the theme, showing that while change is inevitable, it is the school bus and the driver that remain a steady and knowing presence in the lives of so many children. Han showcases that all you need is one driver and one bus to make a big impact on the lives of so many children.

Poster Contest judges based their votes on safety impact, originality, artistic quality, and visual impact. Han’s artwork received the most votes to win 1st place and overall winner among entries from 5 divisions with posters submitted from 15 different states, and it will be showcased during this year’s National School Bus Safety Week, October 17 – 21, 2022.

While Han’s poster was voted as the overall winner, each submission had the opportunity to win the contest, within their region. ASBC is also pleased to announce the following winning divisional recipients of the 2021-22 National School Bus Safety

Poster Contest:

Division #1 (Grades K-2). 1st Place: Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary (GA). 2nd Place: Riley Cramer, Southwest Elementary School (KS).

Division #2 (Grades 3-5). 1st Place: Jeremiah Sanders, Dodgertown Elementary (FL). 2nd Place: Jada Fitzgerald, Worth County Elementary (GA). 3rd Place: Mason Vanda, Clarkson Central (NY).

Division #3 (Grades 6-8). 1st Place (and overall winner): Jihyeon (Elly) Han, Altamont Grade School (KS). 2nd Place: Claire Hwang, Northbrook Middle School (GA). 3rd Place: Alexander Tafone, Kings Park Central School District (NY).

Division #4 – Special Education (Grades K- 12). 1st Place: Kamil Samnani, Hull Middle School (GA). 2nd Place: Chloe Young, South Colonie Central School District (NY).

Division #5 – CAD (Computer Aided Drawing). 1st Place: Rebekah Cullen, Sussex Technical High School (DE).

Congratulations, Jihyeon and all the divisional winners!

The 2022-23 poster contest theme will be Safely Rolling to My Destination, ASBC members will announce details in July of 2022; entries for the 2022-23 National School Bus Safety poster contest may be submitted anytime between August 15, 2022 – March 31, 2023.

Please Note: The National School Bus Safety Poster Contest and National School Bus Safety Week are two different events. Artwork created for and evaluated as part of the poster contest becomes the theme for the subsequent National School Bus Safety Week. This annual event is held during the third full week in October each year.

About ASBC: The American School Bus Council (ASBC) is a coalition formed in 2006 to educate parents, school officials, lawmakers, and the public about the benefits of the iconic yellow school bus. Members of the coalition include National Association for Pupil Transportation (NAPT), National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services (NASDPTS), National School Transportation Association (NSTA), Blue Bird Corp. of Fort Valley, GA., IC Bus Corporation of Lisle, IL, and Thomas Built Buses of High Point, NC.

ASBC members are committed to providing safe, effective, and efficient transportation for the more than 25 million schoolchildren who ride more than 480,000 school buses each day.