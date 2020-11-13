Thermalito Union Elementary School District Approves Purchase of Six All-Electric School Buses From GreenPower

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) (TSXV:GPV) (“GreenPower”) a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emissions electric-powered vehicles serving the cargo delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced the sale of six electric school buses (B.E.AS.T.), to Thermalito Union Elementary School District through Greenpower’s national distributor Creative Bus Sales.

The B.E.A.S.T. is a purpose-built Type D Battery Electric School bus with a leading class range of up to 150 miles and a 194.5kWh battery pack. The vehicles can charge up to 20KW on standard J1772 protocol and have CCS1 fast charging, with additional standard features like air ride suspension, pass-through storage, and air disk brakes. The B.E.A.S.T. offers a Monocoque chassis design built from the ground up to be battery-electric.

Butte County Air Quality Management District (AQMD) will be funding the purchase of one school bus through their clean vehicle incentive program. AQMD’s mission is to protect the community and the environment of Butte County from the harmful effects of air pollution. Their clean vehicle incentive programs offer grants to aid in the reduction of emissions and the impact of air quality.

Five of GreenPower’s electric school buses will be funded through the California Clean Energy Jobs Act (CEC) Prop 39. The CEC Prop 39, has awarded schools more than $1.7 billion over the last five years to plan and install energy efficiency upgrades, clean energy generation measures, and zero-emissions transportation.

Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower commented, “The sale of six units to the Thermalito Union School District is a great example of how GreenPower is working with customers and our sales partners to leverage multiple incentive programs to bring our all-electric school bus to market. This is a trend we expect to accelerate within California, then spread to other states as a template.” Mr. Riley continued, “Our sales team has been working exhaustively to further our first-mover advantage in the purpose-built all-electric school bus market and we have high expectations as the transition to EV accelerates for the sector.”

Ryne Shetterly, VP of Sales and Marketing also commented, “Our purpose-built, zero-emissions, electric school bus was created with the health and safety of children in mind, as our all-electric school buses do not produce the toxic emissions produced by diesel buses. The B.E.A.S.T. showcases how overall safety and efficiency is our number one priority.” Mr. Shetterly adds, “Creative Bus Sales has worked hard with GreenPower to bring together demonstrations to school districts. The sales team at Creative Bus Sales is one of the best in the business and we will continue to proudly partner with them and push deals forward.”

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.