Thomas Built Buses Announces Shift Expansion at North Carolina Plant

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses (TBB), one of the nation’s leading school bus manufacturers, today announced the start of an additional shift at its Saf-T-Liner C2 Plant in High Point, with plans to hire an additional 280 employees to the company’s manufacturing operations in the area.

“We have robust demand for our entire portfolio of our popular Type C offerings, and we are excited to expand our manufacturing capacity, in part, to support our ramp up of electric school bus production,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of TBB. “We take great pride in North Carolina and our home of the High Point community, where we have been for over 100 years, and are honored to offer additional employment opportunities in the area.”

Thomas Built Buses is seeking to fill multiple manufacturing positions, including assembly technicians, materials technicians and machine operators. Interested parties should apply via the Thomas Built Buses website, and the careers page contains a current list of specific jobs and qualifications.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with the High Point community and its residents,” said Amanda Bilyeu, human resources manager for Thomas Built Buses. “Career opportunities are now live on the Thomas Built site via the Daimler Truck North America job portal and we are reviewing applications as they are completed.”

All new, additional shift employees will work exclusively on both the Saf-T-Liner C2 school bus and Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus.

Launched in 2004, the C2 revolutionized the school bus industry, setting a new standard for safety, design and engineering innovation. Based on extensive driver and customer input, the C2 was designed and built from the ground up in High Point to produce outstanding maneuverability, state-of-the-art driver ergonomics, low cost of operation and the best visibility among all Type C buses. More than 125,000 C2 buses have been sold by Thomas Built Buses to date.

Equipped with the same vehicle quality, durability, performance, safety and comfort as the popular Saf-T-Liner C2, the all-electric Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley from TBB launched in 2017. With 226 kWh of total energy capacity, Jouley enables an operating range of up to 138 miles on a single charge, meeting the daily operational demands of almost all school bus routes.

TBB has built on its 106-year manufacturing history to quickly become a leader in school bus electrification as the only OEM offering schools a comprehensive, turnkey solution including custom-designed DC fast chargers from Proterra and electrical infrastructure project management.

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com.