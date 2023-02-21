Thomas Built Buses Once Again Earns “World Class” Net Promoter Score

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Thomas Built Buses, a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America, today announced the company and its dealer network have once again achieved a “World Class” Net Promoter Score (NPS®). This classification is the highest achievement any company can earn in its NPS, a feat Thomas Built has accomplished for the past eight years.

“At Thomas Built Buses, our commitment is to always strive for excellence, and it’s demonstrated by achieving a world-class Net Promoter Score for the eighth consecutive year,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Thomas Built. “Always inspired to innovate how to best put the needs of our students first, we are extremely proud of this accomplishment and thank our dealer network for their dedication to customer satisfaction every step of the way.”

In 2022, Thomas Built announced a new customer experience and service organization that specializes in unparalleled customer service for both dealer partners and customers. By leveraging Thomas Built’s stellar reputation, top-notch talent, shared resources from Daimler Truck North America and brand partners, and a steadfast commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, the company is poised for continued success in the years to come. This year’s NPS achievement further establishes the success the company’s commitment to this platform.

Thomas Built’s high score was achieved through positive customer feedback received upon delivery of school buses throughout 2022. This score reflects the company’s excellent customer service and superior dealer network support.

The NPS is the most widely used indicator of customer loyalty on the market. On a scale of 0 to 10, customers are asked how likely they are to recommend Thomas Built to a friend or colleague. Net Promoter Scores above 50 are considered “Excellent.” Scores above 80[JE1] are considered “World Class.”

About Thomas Built Buses:

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.comm

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck North America LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive products and technologies for the commercial transportation industry. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets medium- and heavy-duty trucks, school buses, vehicle chassis and their associated technologies and components under the Freightliner, Western Star, Thomas Built Buses, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp and Detroit brands. Daimler Truck North America is a subsidiary of Daimler Truck Holding AG (DTG), one of the world’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers.

About Net Promoter:

The Net Promoter® Score (NPS) of a company is a common measure of customer loyalty and is calculated by taking the percentage of customers who are promoters (P) and subtracting the percentage who are detractors (D), based on their response to the ‘Ultimate Question:’ “How likely is it that you would recommend this company to a friend or a colleague?” Responses are measured on a scale of 0–10; 9 and 10 are promoters, 7 and 8 are passives and 0–6 are detractors. Companies that use the score find a tight link between profitable growth and NPS. In most industries, including financial services, retail, technology and telecommunications, the NPS leader has grown at more than twice the rate of the competition. A Net Promoter® system is a way of doing business that requires a true commitment by company leadership. It combines a reliable metric, loyalty economics and root cause analysis to form a virtuous cycle of closed-loop learning and action. Net Promoter® is a registered trademark of Satmetrix Systems, Inc., Bain & Company and Fred Reichheld.