Trans Tech Bus, Inc. Completes Stock Buyout of Marksohn Family

WARWICK, N.Y. — Trans Tech Bus, Inc. (Trans Tech), New York’s only school bus manufacturer and all-electric school bus pioneer, announced today that it has recently finalized the buyout of shares owned by Bart Marksohn and members of the Marksohn family.

The stock purchase is a continuation of the Marksohn’s divestment initiative which began a few years ago when they sold their school bus contractor business. The ownership consolidation means that Trans Group owner John Corr and Trans Tech Bus president John Phraner become exclusive owners of Trans Tech.

“The Marksohn family is legendary within the school transportation industry; and they played an important role in helping Trans Tech become a well-known and trusted school bus brand,” said Trans Tech owner John Corr. “We truly appreciate all they did to help build the company over the years and wish them well as they transition to their next phase in life.”

While the company faces the same global supply chain problems as every other school bus manufacturer, the company says its assembly line is busy manufacturing school buses to meet customer demand. Trans Tech manufactures industry-leading conventional near-zero emission and all-electric school buses at its facility in Warwick, New York.

The company says it has plans to expand its all-electric school bus manufacturing capacity to meet the new demand created when the state of New York passed a law mandating school districts transition their fleets to all-electric school buses beginning in 2027.

“As a pioneer in the all-electric school bus market and having launched the production of the first all-electric type-A school bus in 2011, Trans Tech is looking forward to helping New York school districts and school bus contractors transition their fleets to all-electric,” said Trans Tech president John Phraner.”

About Trans Tech

Trans Tech manufactures industry-leading Type-A school buses, multifunction school activity buses and Altoona-tested commercial buses. Trans Tech offers the industry’s only narrow-body dual-wheel along with its family of single and dual wheel models. The company is known for its innovative near-zero and zero emissions conversion school buses. Trans Tech meets ever-changing customer demand with its Versa Track seating system ranging from 9 to 30 passengers. Trans Tech buses are tough and designed for safety with pan-formed floors and bolted safety-cages. Engineered for the people who use them every day, Trans Tech buses have exceptional maneuverability, visibility, headroom and comfort. www.transtechbus.com