Trans Tech To Unveil Electric SST-E At NAPT Conference

WARWICK, N.Y. Trans Tech Bus, Inc. (Trans Tech), New York’s only school bus manufacturer and all-electric school bus pioneer, announced today that they will unveil an all-electric version of their highly popular SST type-A school bus at the National Association for Pupil Transportation annual conference later this month.

The all-new electric SST-E is powered by Optimal-EV’s industry-leading electric powertrain and renowned Porterra battery. Optimal-EV, which has its headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan and manufacturing facility in Elkhart, Indiana, is the industry-leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of zero-emission electric low-floor buses.

“Demand for our SST has never been stronger, so it made perfect sense to partner with an industry leader like Optimal-EV to develop a zero-emission electric version,” said Trans Tech Bus President John Phraner. “As we look ahead to future production, we’ll continue to work with our customers across the country to ensure we are meeting the needs of their drivers, fleet managers and passengers.”

School districts and private school transportation contractors across the country continue to cite the SST’s versatility and durability as the two biggest reasons the SST is the most popular school bus Trans Tech sells in North America. Trans Tech’s SST has an optional flat-floor, which makes it ideal for wheelchair accessibility, and Versa-Track seating affording customers the ability to customize their seating arrangements. The SST-E will come with the same signature aerodynamic design offered by all Trans Tech school buses, and a long list of industry-leading standard and optional features.

The launch of the SST-E is part of the company’s plan, which was announced earlier this year, to expand its all-electric school bus manufacturing capacity to meet the new demand created by New York and California when they passed their electric school bus mandates requiring school districts to transition their fleets to zero emission school buses.

“As a pioneer in the all-electric school bus market and having launched the production of the first all-electric type-A school bus in 2011, Trans Tech is looking forward to helping New York and California school districts and school bus contractors transition their fleets to all-electric,” said Trans Tech president John Phraner.”

About Trans Tech Bus:

Trans Tech Bus (Trans Tech) manufactures industry-leading Type-A school buses, multifunction school activity buses and Altoona-tested commercial buses. Trans Tech offers the industry’s only narrow-body dual-wheel along with its family of single and dual wheel models. The company is known for its innovative near-zero and zero emission conversion school buses. Trans Tech meets ever-changing customer demand with its Versa Track seating system ranging from 9 to 30 passengers. Trans Tech buses are tough and designed for safety with pan-formed floors and bolted safety-cages. Engineered for the people who use them every day, Trans Tech buses have exceptional maneuverability, visibility, headroom and comfort. transtechbus.com

More information about OPTIMAL-EV can be found at optimal-ev.com