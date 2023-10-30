Monday, October 30, 2023
Indiana Motorist Makes Obscene Gesture to Stopped Bus

By Merari Acevedo-Vigo
Walkerton police and the surrounding community in North Liberty, Indiana are reacting to a motorist who made an obscene gesture toward a stopped bus, reported WSBT News.

The incident reportedly occurred last week when a motorist made no effort to stop behind a stopped school bus then proceeded to drive by while making the unidentified obscene gesture to the driver and kids on the bus.

Assistant police chief Charles Kulp said that illegal passing incidents are on the rise. At this time last year, only four incidents had occurred. But this was the 10 reported incident so far this school year.

According to the news report, the offender’s name has not yet been released but Kulp confirmed that the individual did turn himself in to the police. Kulp reportedly stated that police will prosecute those who do not stop for school buses. The investigation is ongoing.

