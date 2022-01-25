Transfinder 2021 Revenue Hits Record $23M

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. and AUSTIN, Texas– Jan. 25, 2022 – Transfinder Corporation extended its year-over-year streak of revenue growth to 24 years, closing 2021 with $23.3 million in revenue, up 23 percent from $18.9 million recorded in 2020. Transfinder, which provides school bus routing and other logistics solutions to school districts throughout North America also signed on 201 school districts as clients, a new record for the 34-year-old company.

Key to the company’s successful 2021 results was the number of new clients purchasing Routefinder PLUS, Transfinder’s award-winning browser-based routing solution which was released in 2020. Existing clients also upgraded to PLUS, which allows district personnel to work remotely and quickly adapt to changing bussing requirements caused by COVID-19 as well as driver shortages.

In its first full year on the market, Routefinder PLUS was used to create 10.2 million miles of routes, the equivalent of more than 4,000 trips across the United States.

“This didn’t happen overnight. 2021 is the culmination of many years of planning and investing in our technology, our ever-growing team and, frankly, our clients,” said Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella.“The fact is, we have our finger on the pulse of the industry because we are listening to school officials throughout North America. Transfinder is viewed in the industry not as a vendor but a trusted and reliable partner and adviser with solutions designed specifically to solve problems schools face. We are in it for the long haul with our clients and they know that.”

Civitella added: “We truly know what schools contend with, what their pain points are, what their needs are and even what their wish list looks like. We work tirelessly to not just solve their problems but help them excel in serving their communities that rely on them to transport students safely. That’s our mission and because of that, there is no throttling back in 2022. The stakes are too high.”

Transfinder’s parent app, Stopfinder, which allows parents to track their child’s bus in real-time as well as have two-way communication with district officials, continued to gain traction. In the past six months Stopfinder notified parents of their child’s bus location 3.5 million times. To meet the growing needs and expectations of the industry, Transfinder continued to add team members in all departments, with 23 new employees joining the company in 2021.

“We have been in hiring mode for years and years, but we are extremely selective in those we bring on because of the uniqueness of our mission,” Civitella said, adding the company received 1,536 resumes, up about 8 percent from the previous year. “We have a tremendous culture which we need to constantly cultivate and protect.”

To that end, Transfinder was named a Best Place to Work by the Albany Business Review, a Top Workplace by Times Union, and a Best Company to Work for in New York State by the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“All these awards are based on employee surveys which makes it all the more rewarding,” Civitella said. “Helping employees feel connected to one another and providing each one with tools and support they need is critical.”

Transfinder has been a remote company beginning on March 13, 2020 and since that time has added employees from across the country, as well as in New York’s Capital Region, where it is based, and also in Austin, Texas, where it has a satellite office.

Highlights in 2021 include: 24th consecutive year of annual revenue growth;201 new clients; Named a Best Place to Work, Top Workplace and Best Companies to Work for in New York State; Continued to host monthly “Best Practices” webinars with industry leaders on navigating school transportation during the pandemic;Training sessions with clients up 12 percent, Transfinder University Livestream up 104 percent, Product installations up 26 percent, Transfinder continued to see an increase in clients choosing to have their data hosted on the cloud, with the number of hosted clients hitting 70 percent in 2021 compared with the previous year. “In 2022 we will be releasing more solutions to help our clients improve their operations. There will be no slowing down. Just the opposite,” Civitella said. “We believe our industry needs our solutions and service more than ever and the numbers bear that out.

About Transfinder:

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai,China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace and Best Company to Work for in New York State, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.