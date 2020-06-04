Thursday, June 4, 2020
Transfinder Extends Free Stopfinder Offer

Stopfinder Communication Helps Districts During Reopening

Transfinder

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Transfinder Corp. is making its two-way communication tool Stopfinder Communication available to all school districts in North America free of charge for the remainder of the calendar year to assist schools as they prepare to reopen in the fall.

Transfinder first offered the communication app for free to schools for the remainder of the school year when the COVID-19 crisis first hit. But with most schools not reopening this spring, Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella decided to make the solution available for free to assist schools as they make plans to reopen in the fall.

Stopfinder Communication is being offered to all school districts whether they are Transfinder clients or not. A district does not have to be using routing software to utilize this tool.

“Schools are facing tremendous challenges as they plan to reopen with many potential ‘what if’ scenarios they will need to adjust to,” Civitella said. “District officials will need to communicate these changes quickly with families. Stopfinder Communication will also help parents communicate quickly with district leaders what they are seeing on the ground.”

The app allows districts to blast notifications districtwide as well as to specific groups based on grade, region and other criteria. Unlike email, a typical form of communication districts use, there is no “spam” filter to prevent the messages from getting delivered. Districts and parents can also track if messages have been opened. All communications are saved securely for review.

Many school districts also use the Stopfinder Communication app to communicate with each other.

“District personnel should now overcommunicate,” Civitella said. “People need to be kept up to date and know that the information they are receiving is the most reliable.”

To learn how your district could benefit from Stopfinder Communication, visit http://www.stopfinder.com, call 888-427-2403 or email freestopfinder@transfinder.com.

About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com.

Special Report

Multimedia

