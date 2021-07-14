U.S. Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Tours Blue Bird Electric School Bus Operation in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — United States Congressman, Sanford D. Bishop representing the 2nd District of GA, visited the Blue Bird manufacturing plant to discuss its electric school bus manufacturing plans, facility upgrades and pending federal legislation for the purchase of electric school buses, and the growing workforce in Fort Valley.

Blue Bird officials met with Congressman Bishop to discuss upcoming legislation that would expand EV school bus manufacturing and deployment in the U.S., including the Bipartisan Infrastructure legislative proposal agreed between President Biden and the U.S. Senate, along with the Clean Commute for Kids Act. These, as well as other pending legislation, are slated to provide up to $20 billion to U.S. school districts to purchase zero-emission electric school buses over the next 8-10 years. If enacted, the electric school bus program will significantly increase demand for new Blue Bird EV buses, creating jobs and the need to expand EV manufacturing capacity in Fort Valley, Georgia.

“I am pleased to see the work that Blue Bird is doing not only in Middle and Southwest Georgia, but for school districts all over the United States,” said Congressman Bishop. “I am confident the pending legislation and improvements to their manufacturing plant will have lasting effects on the health and safety of our children, and our growing workforce. I fully support these initiatives and will do everything I can to see this come to fruition.”

Blue Bird was founded in Fort Valley, Georgia in 1927, and pioneered electric school buses 27 years ago. With more than 500 electric school buses delivered or on order, Blue Bird is the #1 electric school bus provider in North America.

“These pieces of legislation will have impacts that go well beyond increased EV production, plant upgrades and new jobs,” said Phil Horlock, CEO of Blue Bird. “The accelerated adoption of zero-emission school buses means a safer and healthier environment for our children and our communities. It’s a win for everyone.”

Blue Bird currently employs over 1,500 employees in their manufacturing plant, as well as their corporate headquarters. The company expects more specialized jobs to be created as EV legislation passes.

About Blue Bird Corporation:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ: BLBD) is the leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses, with more than 550,000 buses sold since its formation in 1927 and approximately 180,000 buses in operation today. Blue Bird’s longevity and reputation in the school bus industry have made it an iconic American brand. Blue Bird distinguishes itself from its principal competitors by its singular focus on the design, engineering, manufacture and sale of school buses and related parts. As the only manufacturer of chassis and body production specifically designed for school bus applications, Blue Bird is recognized as an industry leader for school bus innovation, safety, product quality/reliability/durability, operating costs and drivability. Blue Bird has a rich history of bringing new technology to the school bus space and is the undisputed leader in alternative-power school buses, having more than 20,000 low and zero emission buses on the road. Blue Bird manufactures school buses at two facilities in Fort Valley, Georgia. Its Micro Bird joint venture operates a manufacturing facility in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. Service and after-market parts are distributed from Blue Bird’s parts distribution center located in Delaware, Ohio. For more information on Blue Bird’s complete line of buses, visit www.bluebirdelectricbus.com