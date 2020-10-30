Vanner Inc. Announces Sales Manager for Revolution School Bus Technology

HILLIARD, OH — Vanner is excited to announce the newest member of our dynamic team, Randy McWhirter.

Randy brings his 30+ years of experience in the school bus industry to lead the launch of Vanner’s newest technology for vehicle accessory electrification and engine-off operation, Revolution.

Through his many years as Rush Bus Sales School Bus Sales Manager and Capital Bus Sales Business Development Manager, Randy has developed relationships and built a reputation of trust with school districts in Texas and other markets, making him the perfect candidate for the Revolution Sales Manager role.

We are eager to see Randy’s positive contributions to our company and enthusiastically welcome him to the Vanner family.

About Vanner Inc.

Vanner is a leader in power management and power transformation for commercial transportation for more than 40 years. This includes innovation and market leadership in Ambulance, Work and Heavy Truck, Transit Bus and Coach AC Power, Mobile Office and Hybrid and Military solutions. Vanner continuously innovates to change the way we work, live, and travel by engineering for hybrid truck and bus, delivering seamless mobile office power and forging strategic partnerships to completely electrify the commercial vehicle.

With the vision and experience to move truck, bus, ambulance, off-road, and work vehicles into the future with sophisticated systems that address critical power issues in each market, Vanner is transforming vehicles with innovative design, development, and delivery of complete power solutions.