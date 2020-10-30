Friday, October 30, 2020
Florida School Bus Driver Evacuates Students After School Bus Fire

By Ruth Newton

A school bus driver in Davie, Florida, located southwest of Ft. Lauderdale, safely evacuated students off the bus after it caught fire, reported 7 News Miami.

The driver, who has been identified as Louis J. Pierre, was reportedly transporting students home from Indian Ridge Middle School on Thursday afternoon, when the incident occurred. The rear tire area of the bus ignited in flames near State Road 84. Pierre was able to pull the bus over to the side of the road and safely evacuate all five onboard.

No injuries were reported following the incident. Local law enforcement temporarily blocked traffic while extinguishing the fire, as well as during its investigation. The cause of the fire remains unknown at the time of this writing.

