TRP Proudly Releases New All-Makes Hood Program

RENTON, Wash. — TRP is excited to introduce the addition of TRP Hoods to its growing line of all-makes collision parts. TRP provides the highest quality hoods in the aftermarket and covers a wide range of popular makes and models, with over 70 different part numbers available.

For maximum strength and durability, all hoods are manufactured to the highest quality with a 2.3 to 1 fiberglass ratio and come with a white gel-coat finish for a superior robust surface. The finish is ready to sand, prime and paint. Gauge checks are conducted at all stress points to ensure there are no weak spots. Recommended surface prep instructions are included with each hood and holes are pre-drilled for mounting and accessories, saving customers time and labor.

“We continuously strive to add products to the TRP portfolio that offer excellent value for our customers,” said Chris Scheel, PACCAR Parts senior director of marketing. “The new line of TRP Hoods is a great addition to our current cab and frame offerings.”

In addition to the new hoods, TRP offers a growing line of collision parts including grilles, aerodynamic mirrors, bumpers and windshield glass just to name a few.

TRP Hoods are competitively priced and most parts ship within 24 hours. All TRP Hoods are backed by a 1-year national warranty. For more information, visit www.trpparts.com.

About TRP

TRP parts for trucks, trailers and buses are distributed exclusively by PACCAR Parts, a division of PACCAR Inc, and are available globally through authorized retailers that include TRP stores, as well as DAF, Kenworth and Peterbilt dealerships. Supported by a worldwide network of parts and service professionals, TRP offers dependable aftermarket products that are designed and tested to meet customers’ expectations for quality and value. Regardless of vehicle age, make or application, TRP is the all-makes leader for quality parts that are Trusted, Reliable and Proven. For more information, visit TRPParts.com.