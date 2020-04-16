Walking the Walk: Alliance AutoGas Partner Coverts Entire Fleet to Propane Autogas

HOUSTON, Texas — Green’s Blue Flame Gas Company is leading by example in the propane industry. In October of 2019, the company finished converting the last of its service and delivery vehicle fleet to operate using propane autogas. This now means that their entire fleet, 100% of their applicable vehicles, are propane equipped. Green’s Blue Flame, one of the first partners of Alliance AutoGas (AAG) in 2010, has been under continuous ownership and operation by the Green family who started the business in 1967.

President of Green’s Blue Flame Gas Company, Joe Green says, “I met Randy Doyle [former CFO] of Blossman Gas [founding company of AAG] back in 2009 through [NPGA] benchmarking. Randy told me about AAG and asked if I was interested. After I said I was, Stuart Weidie called me and I soon found out that we had a lot of common interests. We wanted to run everything we could on propane and make propane more accessible to our customers, and I knew AAG could contribute to that goal.” When speaking upon the impact Green’s Blue Flame has made on the propane industry, Stuart Weidie, President of AAG added, “Joe and Brian Green have been leaders in the US autogas industry for many years. We are honored that they are a major contributor to the AAG network and have set a fine example by deploying autogas in their own fleet.”

Since Bill Green started Green’s Blue Flame Gas Company back in the 1960s, the family business has always utilized propane in whatever way possible. Brian Green, business development manager for Green’s Blue Flame says, “The technology has changed significantly over the years but the constant for our company has been the mentality of doing what is necessary to convert our vehicles and keep them running on propane.”

Shawn Hicks, service manager for Green’s Blue Flame, has been with the company for almost 40 years and has contributed largely to the success of their autogas program. “Having someone in-house that has the ability to diagnose and repair anything propane related has been key in enabling the company to achieve a 100% propane fleet, not including our propane transport,” says Green.

The entire world is facing both personal and professional challenges in the fight against COVID-19. While social distancing and staying at home are key parts of winning this fight, many businesses and organizations deemed essential must continue to operate.

When speaking upon the family’s business, Brian Green says, “The propane industry is working in the background to make sure homes and other essential businesses continue to operate during this difficult time. As a primarily commercial-focused propane service provider, we have many customers critical to the supply chain needed to support households and essential infrastructure. The most notable is a local food bank that distributes food to those that need it.”

Garrett Green, operations manager for Green’s Blue Flame states, “We made changes to our delivery and invoicing process to provide the safest environment possible for our employees and customers while maintaining a quality service.”

Stuart Weidie from AAG adds, “The United States should not allow its transportation sector to be subject to another country’s production of goods and materials. Instead, we should all join the movement to use a domestically produced transportation fuel, propane autogas, to ensure our national security and clean the air.”

This past year, Green’s Blue Flame was able to secure about $65,000 through the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP) to convert their fleet to the domestic fuel. The TERP program provides financial incentives to eligible individuals, businesses, or local governments to reduce emissions from polluting vehicles and equipment. “Our state is fortunate to have a program like TERP, which provides incentives to fleets who want to utilize a clean-burning fuel such as propane,” says Brian Green.

Green’s Blue Flame has 18 total vehicles in their service and delivery fleet, ranging from bobtail trucks to light-duty services trucks. Fuel savings are adding up quickly; the company is currently saving 60% by using propane in their bobtail trucks as opposed to diesel and saving 50% by utilizing propane in their light-duty vehicles. Green’s Blue Flame is also pleased to see savings on their overall vehicle maintenance. For example, regulations require diesel-powered vehicles to use diesel emissions fluid (DEF) for daily operation to help reduce particulate matter and nitrogen oxide (NOx). Propane autogas burns clean and does not require additional fluids like DEF, which eliminates the expense entirely.

AAG is thrilled to have a Partner like Green’s Blue Flame lead by example in the propane industry. Jessica Johnson, Partner and Projects Liaison for AAG says, “Green’s Blue Flame Gas Company exemplifies how a propane company should aim to do business in today’s industry. We have enjoyed working with them over the years and hope our other partners will strive to convert their fleets to 100% autogas as well, now that they see it can be done.” When speaking on Green’s Blue Flame recent accomplishment, Brian Green added, “Having a fleet where we run everything on propane shows we fully believe in propane as a fleet fuel. By having 100% of our fleet run on autogas, it shows our customers how invested we are in propane.”

About Alliance AutoGas

Alliance AutoGas (AAG) www.allianceautogas.com is an international network providing a comprehensive propane autogas solution to light, medium and heavy-duty fleets. Alliance AutoGas is managed by its parent company Blossman Gas, Inc., the largest privately-owned propane company in the United States. Alliance AutoGas is comprised of more than 120 independent propane marketers and authorized conversion centers throughout North America. Alliance’s partners are aligned to provide EPA certified propane and propane autogas systems to vehicle fleets and lawn care companies, including the sale of, installation, and ongoing service to keep these systems on the road.