Zonar and NSTA Launch the 11th Annual Don Carnahan Memorial Grant for School Bus Contractors

The grant awards up to $50,000 in smart fleet hardware technology to NSTA members in the U.S. and Canada

SEATTLE, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, in partnership with the National School Transportation Association (NSTA), today announced applications are open for the 2020 Don Carnahan Memorial Grant. The grant program is available to all NSTA members and awards up to $50,000 worth of fleet management equipment. Named in honor of Zonar’s former VP of Pupil Transportation, this grant supports and promotes the improved safety, effectiveness and efficiency of pupil transportation programs in the United States and Canada.

The NSTA and Zonar recognize the financial challenges school bus contractors face in their efforts to equip fleets with leading technology systems to better ensure students are transported safely. In addition to advocating to both promote and protect the interests of the industry, the Don Carnahan Grant financially supports private contractors, manufactuerers, and suppliers in their safety efforts.

“For more than a decade, Zonar and the NSTA have jointly sponsored this grant, helping to protect student passengers and giving parents and schools peace of mind,” said John Benish, Jr., president of NSTA. “Due to Zonar’s continued support and commitment to passenger safety, NSTA is pleased to provide this opportunity for our contractor members to increase efficiency, as well as continuing to support the yellow school bus as the safest form of transportation for students to get to-and-from school.”

As in previous years, grant applicants can request a variety of Zonar’s signature technology, including:

“We understand NSTA members want to provide the schools they serve with leading-edge technology but are constrained by a lack of financial support or access to solutions they can trust,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president, passenger services at Zonar, “Through the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant, we are pleased to offer award-winning tools that help ensure the safety of both drivers and the students they’re transporting every day.”

To be considered for this grant, applicants must be a current NSTA member at the time the application is submitted. Applications will be considered for full and partial grants for up to $50,000 in hardware costs.

For additional information on the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant or to apply, please visit the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant page.

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar’s mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open API’s drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com

About NSTA

The National School Transportation Association has been the voice of private school bus contractors, manufacturers and suppliers for over 50 years. The association provides school transportation professionals with the tools and resources they need to make school buses safe, affordable, and efficient nationwide. For more information about the organization, go to http://www.yellowbuses.org/