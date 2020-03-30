Zonar, NAPT Announce Don Carnahan Memorial Grant to Promote Student Safety

Grant awards up to $50,000 in smart fleet hardware technology to help support safe school transportation in the U.S. and Canada.

SEATTLE — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, in partnership with the National Association of Pupil Transportation (NAPT), today announced that the 2020 Don Carnahan Memorial Grant is now open for applications. Motivated by a joint mission of providing safe and efficient student transportation, the grant provides up to $50,000 in smart fleet technology to improve the efficiency and safety of fleets. Now in the 11th year, Zonar has donated more than half a million dollars in technology grants to contractors across the U.S. and Canada since 2010.



“Thanks to our partnership with Zonar, our members always have access to innovative technology to improve operations, helping to keep their fleets and passengers safe throughout the year,” said Mike Martin, executive director, NAPT. “We are proud to continue our practice of providing best-in-class, award-winning solutions that help protect students and drivers for more than a decade.”

Applicants can request a wide range of Zonar fleet management technology, including:

Electronic Verified Inspection Reporting (EVIR): A patented and proven system that captures, transmits and records inspection, compliance and maintenance data

V4 Telematics Control Unit: A high-definition GPS fleet tracking with live delivery of vehicle performance, subsystem, and diagnostic information in one device

Zonar Tablet solutions including the Zonar Connect and Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2

Z Pass; provides real-time student tracking

Ground Traffic Control: A secure web-based software that provides a real-time picture of all fleet operations

Zonar Coach: A smart dashcam with real-time, in-cab coaching

“The Don Carnahan Memorial Grant is special to Zonar—it was named in honor of Zonar’s former VP of Pupil Transportation and embodies our mission of safety as our bottom line,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president, passenger services at Zonar. “We are pleased to announce this grant once again, in partnership with NAPT, to help enhance school bus operations with our technology ultimately ensuring a more safe and efficient transportation experience for school officials, students and parents.”

Applications for the 2020 Don Carnahan Memorial Grant will be accepted on a rolling basis throughout the year and will be considered for full and partial grants worth up to $50,000 in hardware costs. Applicants must be NAPT members at the time of submission to be considered

For additional information on the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant or to apply, please visit the Don Carnahan Memorial Grant page.

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar helps fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open API’s drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com.

About NAPT

NAPT is the world’s premier market space for public and private student transportation service providers and the companies that provide valuable products and services to support safe student transportation. They believe transportation is integral to education, an invaluable component of a successful educational enterprise. As the leading trade association in the student transportation industry, NAPT is dedicated to helping its members engage in and influence policymaking that will enhance operational safety and administrative efficiency. NAPT is headquartered in Albany, N.Y. www.napt.org