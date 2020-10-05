Zonar Wins Most Innovative App Award at Inaugural School Transportation News Bus Technology Summit

Seattle, Wash. — Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced that Zonar MyView and Zonar OTAir. received the “Most Innovative App” award at the inaugural Bus Technology Summit (BTS), hosted by School Transportation News. Zonar’s apps were recognized out of over 24 sponsors showcasing the latest school bus technology.

Zonar MyView provides parents and caregivers full visibility into bus locations, changes and estimated times of arrival of the school buses their children ride on every day. Clear communication about where a child’s school bus gives parents, caregivers and school districts peace of mind. Focused on serving the vehicle side, Zonar OTAir allows fleet managers and drivers who use Zonar telematics services to manage and deliver over-the-air programming to their Cummins engines. Fleets that use Cummins Connected Software Updates receive the latest performance enhancements from Cummins by using OTAir, resulting in reduced downtime, increased cost savings and improved vehicle health – without the need for any additional hardware.

Zonar received the award as a result of an industry vote by over 1,250 Bus Technology Summit participants. Both recognized apps are part of the greater Zonar Mobile Ecosystem™ designed to deliver greater fleet safety, compliance and business efficiencies to the school transportation industry.

“Zonar has been delivering cutting-edge technology to the school transportation industry for nearly 20 years,” said Tony Corpin, publisher of School Transportation News. “We were excited to have them be the Title sponsor of our inaugural show and congratulate them on receiving affirmation of their latest technology developments by the attendees.”

“At Zonar, we always strive to deliver best in breed safety and efficiency technologies to the market,” said H. Kevin Mest, senior vice president of passenger services at Zonar. “We are honored to receive this recognition by both School Transportation News and the industry that we work so hard to serve. We look forward to continuing to bring innovation to the market with smart fleet management solutions that produce actionable data insights.”

About Zonar

Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar’s mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar’s smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to www.zonarsystems.com.