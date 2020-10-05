Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Transfinder Solutions Named 'Most Innovative' at Bus Technology Summit

Attendees at the Bus Technology Summit select Transfinder

Schenectady, NY — Transfinder Corp. was selected by attendees of the industry’s first Bus Technology Summit as the creators of the Most Innovative Software, beating out other tech companies’ routing products.

“The 1,250 attendees that participated at the inaugural Bus Technology Summit on Sept 21-24 have made their decision and Transfinder was voted the winner of ‘Most Innovative Software’ at the first-ever BTS Innovation Awards,” said Tony Corpin, Publisher and President at School Transportation News. “The team at School Transportation News is proud to present this prestigious award to Antonio Civitella and the entire Transfinder team.

During the Summit, Transfinder showcased a number of its solutions, including its newly released browser-based Routefinder PLUS, its first parent engagement app Stopfinder, as well as Viewfinder, a solution that helps users monitor the transportation department with quick access of students, trips, vehicles and staff.

With Stopfinder GeoAlerts, parents and guardians can create as many “alert zones” between a child’s school and along their route home as they wish. These alert zones will set off notifications to parents when a bus enters or departs each zone. Stopfinder Communication provides a two-way secure communication tool that allows the district and parents to stay in close contact.

“Transfinder is honored to receive the Most Innovative Software award at the Bus Technology Summit,” said Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella. “Of all the recognitions being awarded among peers in the school bus routing industry, having the Most Innovative Software is to me the top honor. It is what Transfinder is all about, always innovating to anticipate clients’ needs and solve their problems. What makes the award even more meaningful is that it was decided by attendees of the Summit.”

About Transfinder

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named the Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics. For more information, visit www.transfinder.com

