Tony Corpin of School Transportation News attends the IC Bus electric bus ride & drive at the 2021 ACT Expo in Long Beach, California, and discusses the exciting development with Sales Director Randy Ray.

To learn more about how your district can benefit from the use of electric school buses, please be sure to visit the IC Bus team Dec. 4–9 in booth #301 at the STN EXPO Conference and Trade Show in Reno, Nevada. Register today at https://stnexpo.com/west.