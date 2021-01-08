Friday, January 8, 2021
Capistrano Unified- Let’s Ride the Bus Video Tutorial

By Ruth Newton

This video tutorial from Capistrano Unified School District demonstrates COVID-19 safety precautions and protocols that are to be followed when transporting students. Bus drivers and monitors should check temperatures, ensure that face masks are on, and provide hand sanitizer for children upon entering the school bus.

