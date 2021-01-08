First Student Urges Motorists, Students and Parents to be Winter Weather Aware

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Schools across North America are reopening, either from a few weeks following winter break or much longer due to COVID-19. First Student urges students, parents and motorists to take extra precautions to stay safe on the roads and at the bus stop.

Many areas experience snow and ice this time of year. There also are fewer daylight hours, often making visibility a challenge. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that 17% of all vehicle crashes occur in winter weather.

As the largest provider of safe and reliable student transportation, First Student is experienced in operating in adverse conditions. The company typically transports five million students to and from school each day with more than 70% of its routes located in areas that experience snow and ice.

“Driving safely in winter weather can be a challenge,” said Darryl Hill, First Student senior vice president of safety. “Snow and ice demand careful driving. We urge motorists to join us in keeping students and other drivers safe by remaining alert, using extra caution and being prepared for the travel troubles that can occur this time of year.”

Even in winter months, school buses are the safest way for children to get to and from school. First Student buses are about twice as safe as the industry average. The company’s drivers receive comprehensive training, including preparation for driving in adverse conditions.

First Student offers these top 12 winter weather safety tips to motorists, students and parents:

Drivers

Take your time. Give yourself extra time when the weather is bad. Drivers who give themselves more minutes to get to their destination help ensure a safe and appropriate speed for road conditions. Be prepared. Make sure the wiper blades, tires, battery and defroster are in good working condition before inclement weather hits. Keep the vehicle’s gas tank full and check window washer fluid levels. Remain alert. Pedestrians are more likely to be rushing during cold temperatures and could be hidden by poor visibility or snowbanks. Remain alert for children who may be hidden or standing in or near the street at the bus stop due to mounds of plowed snow. Drive for conditions. Adjust your driving behavior to the weather conditions. During winter, this often requires slowing down and increasing your following distance. Anticipate that bridges and overpasses may be icy and minimize acceleration and hard-braking. Watch for school buses. Passing a stopped school bus from behind as it loads or unloads children is illegal in all 50 states. It’s estimated that more than 95,000 drivers break this law every school day, causing close calls and injuries to children. Everyone plays a role in ensuring students get to school safely, so please use caution and maintain a safe following distance.

Students & Parents

Be safe. Parents should keep students home from school if they don’t feel well. Before heading to the bus stop, they should take their student’s temperatures and wash their hands. It’s also important to make sure their students stay socially distanced at the bus stop and reinforce that face coverings must stay on during the entire bus ride. Don’t rush. When roads and sidewalks are slippery, rushing to catch the bus or driving faster to make it to your destination can have disastrous results. Children need extra time to get to the bus stop in cold, windy or snowy conditions. Encouraging them to leave a few minutes early and take their time can reduce the number of falls on slick pavement. Bundle up. Students need to keep warm at the bus stop, but they also must still be able to see and hear what’s going on around them. When bundling up your child in the morning, make sure he or she still has an adequate line of sight and can hear traffic and other noises. Watch your step. When walking on snow-covered or icy surfaces, watch where you are walking, take shorter, more deliberate steps or do the “penguin shuffle.” Get a grip. Wear footwear appropriate for conditions. Avoid footwear with slick (no-tread) soles when walking on wet surfaces, snow or ice. Be patient. School bus drivers are trained to drive in inclement weather; however, snow and icy roads can slow down even the most experienced driver. Safety is each driver’s top priority and extra time may be needed to get from stop to stop. Hold on. The seemingly simple task of getting on and off the bus can be taken for granted. Always use the handrails!

