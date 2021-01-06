Demonstrating School Bus Loading & Unloading in California During COVID-19

An instructional video from Capistrano Unified School District for school bus drivers demonstrates how to safely transport students while following social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recorded demonstration details the process of onboarding students, making sure to check temperatures, see that each student is wearing a face mask, and distribute hand sanitizer. The bus should be loaded back to front, and students closest to the door should exit first to minimize contact. Child checks are demonstrated in the video before and after pickups and drop-offs.

The video details procedures for picking children up from bus stops, loading students at schools and drop-offs.

