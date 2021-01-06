Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Multimedia Demonstrating School Bus Loading & Unloading in California During COVID-19
Multimedia

Demonstrating School Bus Loading & Unloading in California During COVID-19

By Ruth Newton

An instructional video from Capistrano Unified School District for school bus drivers demonstrates how to safely transport students while following social distancing and other COVID-19 guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A recorded demonstration details the process of onboarding students, making sure to check temperatures, see that each student is wearing a face mask, and distribute hand sanitizer. The bus should be loaded back to front, and students closest to the door should exit first to minimize contact. Child checks are demonstrated in the video before and after pickups and drop-offs.

The video details procedures for picking children up from bus stops, loading students at schools and drop-offs.

Related: Disinfecting Air in Occupied School Buses to Keep Students Safe
Related: Illinois School Bus Driver Reminds Students to Stay Safe With Creativity
Related: Training for Safe Transport of Special Needs Students During COVID-19

Previous article(STN Podcast E43) Facing the New Year: Personally Fulfilled & Operationally Prepared
Next articleTrue Grit

RELATED ARTICLES

Multimedia

(STN Podcast E43) Facing the New Year: Personally Fulfilled & Operationally Prepared

2021’s first episode opens with a review of the COVID-19 vaccine, school reopening plans, and the latest federal stimulus. Ryan Avery, THE Keynote Speaker, gives...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E42) Making the Best: Transportation Department Brings Community Holiday Cheer

The last episode of 2020 sees Tony & Ryan reviewing new findings about COVID-19’s airborne spread and vaccine developments, as well as another potential...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E41) Lemonade From Lemons: Pandemic Doesn’t Stop School Bus Industry Innovation

The National School Transportation Association is calling for school bus drivers to be among the first essential works to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. But...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E40) School Bus Contractor Difficulties + Opportunities for Special Needs Students

Many districts are re-closing schools as COVID-19 numbers rise. Corey Muirhead, president of the New York School Bus Contractors Association, examines how that complicates...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E39) Insightful Leadership: Meet the 2020 STN Transportation Director of the Year

The TSD Virtual conference that just wrapped up provided industry professionals with the chance to get advice and crowdsource solutions for providing customized, empathetic...
Read more
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E38) TSD Virtual Live Podcast #3: It Takes A Village For Empathetic Transportation

TSD Virtual attendees connected over the transportation of students with disabilities and special needs, which requires extra care and empathy to provide transportation as...
Read more

Digital Editions

January 2021

The first issue of 2021 contains articles on uptime, the use of video for training purposes, parents’ thoughts on...

Partner Updates

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2021

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Poll

Did you attend a virtual conference in 2020?
21 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Multimedia

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.