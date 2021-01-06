Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home Multimedia (STN Podcast E43) Facing the New Year: Personally Fulfilled & Operationally Prepared
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E43) Facing the New Year: Personally Fulfilled & Operationally Prepared

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 43

By Claudia Newton

2021’s first episode opens with a review of the COVID-19 vaccine, school reopening plans, and the latest federal stimulus.

Ryan Avery, THE Keynote Speaker, gives a preview of his empowering STN EXPO Virtual talk, “From Fatigued to Fulfilled.”

Brad Conklin, school business official for New York’s Valley Central School District, talks 2021 budgets and shares how a successful school restart depends on solid partnerships with vendors for contracting, routing and more.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/back-to-school.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

This episode’s Tech Tip is brought to you by Zonar.

