(Free Webinar) Energy for Everyone: How Propane Autogas is Revolutionizing School Transportation

School Transportation News and the Propane Education and Research Council present an overview of propane-fueled school buses and the impact that they have had on communities around the country—and on districts’ bottom line.

Hear from two school transportation directors on the environmental and economic benefits that they have experienced as they’ve introduced clean-burning, cost-reducing propane vehicles into their fleets.

And don’t miss the opportunity to ask Stephen Whaley – PERC’S Director of Autogas Business Development – your questions about propane autogas technology, infrastructure, and how to get started.

Presented by the Propane Education & Research Council.

The Propane Education & Research Council is a nonprofit that provides leading propane safety and training programs, and invests in research and development of new propane-powered technologies. PERC is operated and funded by the propane industry. For more information, visit Propane.com.

Presenters:

Shay Coates

Director of Transportation

Newport News Public Schools (Va.)

Coates began his career in pupil transportation at Newport News Public Schools in Virginia, September 2013. He started out a Supervisor II for the transportation department and quickly rose to director of transportation in September of 2014 and has served in that capacity ever since. NNPS school district is made up of 42 schools and the transportation department transports over 24,000 students.

Coates is from Baltimore, Maryland and currently resides in Williamsburg, Virginia. He graduated from Mount Saint Mary’s College in and 1993 and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. Coates spent 20 years in the U.S. Army as a Transportation/Logistics Officer, retiring in 2013 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his military career, Coates served in many parts of the US, as well as South Korea, Germany, Iraq and Kuwait. While in the military, he earned his Master’s Degree in Management from Webster University.

Kayne Smith

Director of Transportation Services

Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District (Texas)

Stephen Whaley

Director of Autogas Business Development

Propane Education and Research Council

As the chief architect of the over-the-road market portfolio, Whaley is responsible for maximizing propane autogas gallon sales in the on-highway light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicle markets. He works with the Sr. VP of Business Development on establishing business plans, including strategies and tactics. Stephen focuses on new product research and development, product launches, maintenance and growth in existing market segments, and potential new market development opportunities.