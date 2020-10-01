October 2020

This month’s issue features articles on this year’s ‘Rising Stars’ as well as articles on tablets, grants, and more.
Cover Story
Rising to the Top
Deb Kinemond, pictured on this month’s cover, and nine other transportation officials demonstrate the necessary willpower to conquer the challenges of pupil transportation. These ‘Rising Stars’ exemplify the eagerness to continue pushing the industry to adapt and grow. Find a full list of nominees on page 44.
Features
Electric Shock
More data shows the real cost benefits in addition to the health benefits of electric school buses. Transportation directors share what drove them to purchase ZEVs, and they debunk some of the common misconceptions associated with adoption.
Battle Royale
Some operations are reaping the benefits of grants and federal funding, while others are struggling to make ends meet in response to decreasing budgets and rising costs associated with purchasing necessary COVID-19 products and services.
Special Reports
Multi-Functional Use
Tablets don’t just provide navigation and timeclock management to school bus drivers. They also address the new COVID-19 challenges of new student boarding processes and pre- and post-trip cleaning inspections.
New Bullying Concerns
With some students back at school for in-person education, school district officials are anxious about how COVID-19 could result in a new type of bullying tactics perpetrated on victims.
Sections
Feedback
Trends
Online
Columns
Editor’s Take by Ryan Gray
Rinding your Bearings by the ‘Rising Stars’
Thought Leader by Ned Einstein
Getting Students Back to School
Publisher’s Corner by Tony Corpin
A new School Filled With Safety Challenges