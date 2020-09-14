Monday, September 14, 2020
A-Z Bus Sales Delivers First V2G Capable Type-D All Electric School Bus for California Program

COLTON, Calif. — A-Z Bus Sales, Inc., a leading provider of clean transportation solutions, delivered the first Type-D all-electric school buses in the state with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) capabilities. The Blue Bird EV school buses were delivered to Madera Unified School District in August, the first of many Type-D electric buses that can charge with both standard AC or DC fast charge. A-Z Bus Sales delivered the first Type-A electric buses in the state of California with V2G capabilities with partner Micro Bird last year.

“A-Z Bus and Blue Bird continue to lead the way with new innovative technologies for pupil transportation and we are excited for Madera Unified and their role as trailblazers in the state of California. This is just another way for school districts to make the adoption of electric technology more affordable and reduce the total cost of ownership,” said John Landherr, CEO and Chairman of A-Z Bus Sales.

The Blue Bird electric school bus utilizes technology by Cummins Electrified Power. Cummins has over 100 years in drivetrain innovation, and with local warranty centers throughout the state, offers an unparalleled level of support. The V2G technology on the Blue Bird electric school bus creates opportunities for energy companies to “buy back” stored energy that the buses hold after a charge, while providing potential for microgrid services to power buildings or other power generating opportunities. The buses are capable of up to 120 miles of range and can be charged using a standard SAE J1772 Level 2 charger or CCS Type-1 DC fast charger.

“Madera Unified School District is excited to have received its first Electric Transit School Buses as it teams with A-Z Bus and the California Energy Commission in helping to reduce carbon emissions and pollution in the Central Valley,” said Travis Griffin, director of Transportation at Madera USD. “The support and service that our district has received from A-Z Bus over the years has been exceptional and the overall performance of the Blue Bird demo electric bus was impressive.”

The five electric Blue Bird school buses for Madera USD are funded through the California Energy Commission’s School Bus Replacement Program, which is helping schools throughout the state transition from old, polluting diesel school buses to zero- or low-emissions vehicles, improving health by limiting their exposure to transportation-related air pollution and building the green economy.

“School buses are by far the safest way for kids to get to school. But diesel-powered buses are not safe for kids’ developing lungs, which are particularly vulnerable to harmful air pollution. Making the transition to electric school buses that don’t emit pollution provides children and their communities with cleaner air and numerous public health benefits,” said Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan. “The Energy Commission is proud to support this transition to protect the health of children throughout the state, something that will help all Californians breathe easier.”

A-Z Bus Sales works closely with school districts in helping to source funding opportunities for school bus replacements and the critical infrastructure required to support the electric buses. Anticipated savings to school districts with an electric school bus include up to 80% savings in fuel costs with up to 50% savings on maintenance over a traditional diesel-powered vehicle in addition to the potential V2G savings. A-Z Bus offers school districts proven zero emissions school buses in every type and configuration of school bus.

About A-Z Bus Sales, Inc.

A-Z Bus Sales, Inc. is a transportation dealer-distributor serving the education, government, public sector, commercial and private fleet markets with a broad portfolio of clean passenger transportation solutions. The 100% employee-owned company specializes in clean alternative fuel products. A-Z Bus provides sales, service, parts, and financing for both new and pre-owned buses. Founded in 1976, A-Z Bus Sales has built a reputation for long-lasting customer relationships, professionalism and integrity, and the share positions in markets served. Headquartered in Colton, California the company has multiple sales and service locations serving California and Hawaii. More information is available at http://www.a-zbus.com or by calling 800.437.5522.

