Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E215) Next-Level Safety: Exclusive Interview – Seatbelts Standard on Blue Bird Buses

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 215

By Claudia Newton

In an exclusive interview, Blue Bird President Britton Smith discusses the manufacturer’s industry-shaking announcement that lap/shoulder seatbelts, driver side airbags, and other safety technology will come standard on all its school buses. Ryan and Tony examine the move as well.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

 

 

Message from School Radio.

 

 

Interview with Blue Bird
Blue Bird Corporation

 

 

Previous article
Indiana Leader McKinney Discusses Alternate Fuels, School Bus Driver Shortage
Next article
OEM Blue Bird Featured on CBS for Safety Technology, Three-Point Seatbelts

