(STN Podcast E216) Right Tools & Right People: Driver Shortage, Electric Buses & More in NY

A new Harvard study compares the health and environmental impact of diesel and electric school buses. Tony & Ryan review funding and mandates that affect EV adoption by school bus operations. Additionally, breaking news about small school bus manufacturer Trans Tech’s acquisition.

“If [a student’s] bus ride isn’t 100 percent, their education isn’t 100 percent.” Transportation Director Craig Lipps gives a glimpse into driver shortage mitigation, electric school buses, technology implementation, and more operations at Guilderland Central School District in New York.

Read more about operations.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Message from School Radio.



Brought to you by Blue Bird.



Is training mechanics on high-voltage electric school buses a priority heading into the new school year? Yes

No 99 votes VoteResults Back to vote

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.