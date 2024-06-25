Tuesday, June 25, 2024
(STN Podcast E216) Right Tools & Right People: Driver Shortage, Electric Buses & More in NY

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 216

By Claudia Newton

A new Harvard study compares the health and environmental impact of diesel and electric school buses. Tony & Ryan review funding and mandates that affect EV adoption by school bus operations. Additionally, breaking news about small school bus manufacturer Trans Tech’s acquisition.

“If [a student’s] bus ride isn’t 100 percent, their education isn’t 100 percent.” Transportation Director Craig Lipps gives a glimpse into driver shortage mitigation, electric school buses, technology implementation, and more operations at Guilderland Central School District in New York.

