(Free Webinar) Stop and Go: How AI Helps Transportation Overcome Driver Shortages

For schools nationwide, a chronic shortage of bus drivers is creating havoc with students and families who are trying to put the pandemic in the rear-view mirror. Even one driver calling in sick can have a cascading effect on routing operations, other drives, and student arrival times.

TravelTracker’s AI enables rapid, real-time changes to avoid chaos and confusion.

Cleveland City School District implemented smart AI technology with TravelTracker-Routing to manage the stop-and-go nature of route planning when districts are left short-handed with a lack of qualified drivers. When a bus is late or a route is canceled, Training and Safety Coordinator April Miller can immediately:

Leverage an intuitive sandbox to plan routing alternatives

Evaluate smart suggestions for route efficiency

Publish one-time or ongoing route changes

Communicate to parents, informing them of a change

Update bus rosters as new students start riding the bus or change to a new pick-up location

April will join TravelTracker’s Cassidy Beam, Kathryn Johnson and Buttons Cheely in a live webinar on March 10 that will examine the impact of the driver shortage on districts, staff, and parents. They will outline how TravelTracker-Routing software makes driver shortages less of a burden for transportation departments, plus how the software helps ease the minds of parents regarding the safety of their children while in transport to and from school.

April Miller

Training and Safety Coordinator, Cleveland City School District

Miller started out as a bus monitor in 2012 and obtained her Class B Commercial Driver’s Licence in June 2013. She started as the training and safety coordinator in 2018. Her daily duties also include dispatching and driving open routes when needed, which for Cleveland City Schools has been several times this year.

Buttons Cheely

Customer Success Specialist, TransACT

Cheely turned a part-time job driving a bus into a career in transportation. For TransACT, she helps districts implement its routing and trips software.

Cassidy Beam

Account Representative, TransACT

Beam’s job is to help district administrators streamline their operations management processes, listen to customer needs and make the appropriate recommendations.

Kathryn Johnson

Customer Success Specialist, TransACT

Working with TransACT for the last 2-plus years, Johnson resolves customer questions to ensure implementation and directly oversees development requests for the product.