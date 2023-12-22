(Free Webinar) Top 5 School Bus Wi-Fi Myths Debunked

So, you’re interested in school bus Wi-Fi – maybe you’re considering taking advantage of E-Rate eligibility to fund a school bus Wi-Fi initiative in your district – but you still have some questions.

How does school bus Wi-Fi help students remain safe and on-task?

Won’t this create more work for my bus drivers?

How can I be sure my district is the right ‘fit’ for a solution like this?

In this webinar session, technical experts will be debunking common myths surrounding school bus Wi-Fi, including:

Concerns surrounding access to social media and other harmful sites

Applications for leased buses or older buses

Bus driver bandwidth

Cellular coverage across large or rural districts

Length of commute time within a district

Join us on January 18th for a technical deep dive into how the Kajeet SmartBus™ solution addresses all of these concerns – and why over 500 school districts across the nation rely on Kajeet to keep their students safely connected in transit.

Presenters:

Zack Kowalski

Chief Revenue Officer

Kajeet

Zack Kowalski is chief revenue officer at Kajeet®. In this role, he is responsible for all revenue-related functions, including sales and business development.

Since joining Kajeet in 2012, Kowalski has held a number of critical roles at the company. Most recently, he served as the vice president and general manager of the enterprise division, overseeing sales, product strategy, carrier relationships, and sales engineering. Prior, he was vice president of customer operations, working closely with internal teams and nationwide carriers to ensure the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Krystle Pearson, M.Ed.

Sr. Marketing Manager – Education

Kajeet

Krystle Pearson, Senior Marketing Manager for Education at Kajeet, brings over 16 years of diverse experience to her role. With a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Educational Technology, she has excelled as a classroom teacher, school tech coach, ITRT, and central office administrator.

Pearson’s prior position as K-12 Director of Technology led her to become a Google Certified Trainer, Apple Certified Educator, and a Microsoft Innovative Education Master Trainer. Her innovative education approach has garnered recognition from esteemed organizations like Virginia State University and the Southside Virginia Regional Technology Consortium. A certified trainer and valuable member of the Executive Board for the Virginia Alliance of Black School Educators, Pearson is deeply committed to empowering educators and revolutionizing student learning experiences.

David Earp

Sr. Partner Sales Engineer

Cradlepoint