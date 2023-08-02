Thursday, August 3, 2023
NSTA: The Bus Stop with Tony Corpin, Publisher, School Transportation News

By Claudia Newton

This week at NSTA: The Bus Stop – NSTA Executive Director Curt Macysyn interviews Tony Corpin, publisher of School Transportation News.

Tony highlights how School Transportation News (STN) has evolved over the years into its current state. The duo highlights the partnership between STN and NSTA, and the Contractor and Innovator of the Year Awards. Tony outlines how Bill Griffiths helped Beacon Mobility’s fleet maintenance program with the use of technology and predictive maintenance models. Lastly, the duo highlights the upcoming Transporting Students with Special Needs and Disabilities (TSD) Conference in Frisco, TX from November 15-20, 2023.

