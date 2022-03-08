Tuesday, March 8, 2022
(STN Podcast E102) “Why Not Try?” Meet the Idaho Superintendent Who’s Also A School Bus Driver

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 102

By Claudia Newton

Mask requirements are being relaxed by the CDC as well as state and local governments as the pandemic becomes endemic. Additionally, international events continue to affect fuel choices and the supply chain.

Wendy Moore serves as the superintendent as well as a school bus driver at Genesee Joint School District No. 282 in Idaho. She shares how involvement and support among both district staff and community members is helping improve the driver shortage and resulting in better relationships with students.

