Tuesday, March 29, 2022
(STN Podcast E105) At The Helm: Diversity & Female Leadership in Transportation

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 105

By Claudia Newton

Ryan and Taylor discuss opportunities and considerations for districts as new federal funds open up for bus Wi-Fi and cleaner school buses. Stay updated at stnonline.com/green-bus and join the conversation at STN EXPO Reno’s Green Bus Summit.

Teresa Fleming, executive director of transportation at the School District of Philadelphia, discusses the value of diversity, meeting local student needs, working with vendors, data-driven technology decisions, and electric bus implementation.

Read about more outstanding women in the school bus industry at stnonline.com/tag/women.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Clean Bus Tip from CleanSpray USA.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

