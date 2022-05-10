(STN Podcast E111) Choices Ahead of Us: Cleaner School Buses, Onboard Student & Driver Security

Reports on the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo (ACT Expo) and a State of Sustainable Fleets report show the excitement as well as the practical considerations around zero- and low-emissions school buses.

Security expert Bret Brooks, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol and a trainer at Gray Ram Tactical, discusses societal trends that affect security concerns in and around school buses and previews his de-escalation session at STN EXPO Indy in June.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/security.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.



Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.