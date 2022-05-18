Wednesday, May 18, 2022
(STN Podcast E112) Be Safe Online & Offline: Digital Reputation Management & Bus Stop Safety Strategies

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 112

By Claudia Newton

Recap the exciting news around clean energy and electrification, as well as discussions on federal funding, from the recent ACT Expo.

Sam Richter, scheduled keynote speaker at the upcoming STN EXPO Indy, highlights awareness and leverage of information in today’s digital age for a better personal and business reputation.

Kevin Smith, president of First Light Safety, discusses current trends of distraction among motorists and students, road safety, illegal passing, illuminated stop arms and strategies for increased bus stop safety.

Read more at stnonline.com/go/security.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

