(STN Podcast E117) We, Not Me: Cooperation & Support in Student Transportation

Ryan and Taylor review the complexities and assistance behind implementing electric school buses, as well as new transportation mandates that may be coming to California.

Shannon Weber, director of transportation for Florence Unified School District #1 in Arizona, discusses driver retention strategies, alternative fuel thoughts, incident response training, thoughtfully implementing technology for protecting both drivers and students, and plans for the new school year.

