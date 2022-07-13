(STN Podcast E119) How Much Influence Do You Really Have? Impactful Leadership in Pupil Transportation

California may be changing how many students it transports to and from school, while NHTSA focuses on a new state crash data system and a review of safety technology used during student loading and unloading.

Stacey Hanke, author and strategist on communication and influence, previews her keynote speech at STN EXPO Reno on determining one’s influence, soliciting honest feedback, and being an impactful leader.

