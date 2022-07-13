Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E119) How Much Influence Do You Really Have? Impactful Leadership...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E119) How Much Influence Do You Really Have? Impactful Leadership in Pupil Transportation

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 119

By Claudia Newton

California may be changing how many students it transports to and from school, while NHTSA focuses on a new state crash data system and a review of safety technology used during student loading and unloading.

Stacey Hanke, author and strategist on communication and influence, previews her keynote speech at STN EXPO Reno on determining one’s influence, soliciting honest feedback, and being an impactful leader.

Read more at stnonline.com/tag/leadership.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articlePreparing Your Propane Refueling Station for School Year Success

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2022

This month's issue includes features on battery thermal management, managing the "squeeze" from supply chain issues, recap of the...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Did you use pandemic “downtime” to install safety technology on your school buses?
15 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.