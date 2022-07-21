(STN Podcast E120) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno: Electric Innovator Pulls Back the Curtain

Got questions about electric school buses? Alex Cook has answers.

The chief engineer leading contractor First Student’s road to fleet electrification won the inaugural Innovator of the Year award from STN and NSTA. Cook joins Tony at STN EXPO Reno to discuss electrifying a school bus operation, planning requirements and technical tools, and cutting-edge developments including his team’s scalable, cost-effective battery design for electric school bus charging.

Read more at stnonline.com/go/july22.

