Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Advertisement
HomeMultimedia(STN Podcast E120) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno: Electric Innovator Pulls Back...
Multimedia

(STN Podcast E120) Onsite at STN EXPO Reno: Electric Innovator Pulls Back the Curtain

School Transportation Nation podcast – Episode 120

By Claudia Newton

Got questions about electric school buses? Alex Cook has answers.

The chief engineer leading contractor First Student’s road to fleet electrification won the inaugural Innovator of the Year award from STN and NSTA. Cook joins Tony at STN EXPO Reno to discuss electrifying a school bus operation, planning requirements and technical tools, and cutting-edge developments including his team’s scalable, cost-effective battery design for electric school bus charging.

Read more at stnonline.com/go/july22.

This episode is brought to you by Transfinder.

Stream, subscribe and download the School Transportation Nation podcast on Apple Podcasts, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Spotify, Stitcher and YouTube.

Previous articleGallery: Latest & Greatest in Student Transportation Shown at STN EXPO Reno Trade Show

RELATED ARTICLES

Digital Editions

July 2022

This month's issue includes features on battery thermal management, managing the "squeeze" from supply chain issues, recap of the...

Partner Updates

Advertisement

Buyers Guide

Buyer’s Guide 2022

Find the latest vehicle production data and budget reports, industry trends, and contact information for state, national and federal...

Multimedia

Advertisement

Poll

Did you use pandemic “downtime” to install safety technology on your school buses?
38 votes
VoteResults
Advertisement

Special Reports

Whitepapers

© 2020 School Transportation News. All rights reserved.