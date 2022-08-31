(STN Podcast E126) Tech & How To Use It: Chowchilla Kidnapping Lessons & Driver Training Insights

Dive into the upcoming September “Technology” issue and the parole of the last 1976 Chowchilla kidnapper of a school bus full of students who later escaped. They show how technology, and the training on how to use it, are crucial to school startup.

A school bus driver trainer and a school board director at two separate Washington state school districts, Sherri Darrow gives insights on hiring and training amid a dire driver shortage as well as implementing technology like electric school buses and student tracking.

