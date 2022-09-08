(STN Podcast E127) It Takes A Village: Las Vegas District Prioritizes Students & Bus Drivers

Ryan and Tony cover headlines on exciting new technology, electric infrastructure challenges and school bus price increases.

Jennifer Vobis, executive director of transportation for Clark County School District in the Las Vegas area, discusses new school year prep and collaborations: adding Safety Vision onboard video for student & employee safety, leveraging local media for driver hiring efforts and using local transit for pupil transportation.

