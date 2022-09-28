(STN Podcast E130) Dollars & Sense: Indiana Transportation Director Talks the School Bus Business

Big headlines as Elon Musk’s SpaceX looks to equip school buses with Wi-Fi through its Starlink satellite connection. Also, gun security resurfaces as a student safety topic.

Get a look at the business side of student transportation including fuel choices, bus procurement and maintenance. Matt Miles sheds light on this as he discusses his 10 years as director of transportation at Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township near Indianapolis and his new role there as CFO.

