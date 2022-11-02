(STN Podcast E135) Stepping Up to Serve: NASDPTS Supports Safe Student Transportation

Excitement abounds as the much-anticipated Clean School Bus Program funding winners have been named, allowing districts and vendor partners to implement electric school buses.

At the annual NASDPTS Conference in Washington D.C., Tony and Taylor catch up with its incoming president Mike Simmons, also the state director for Arkansas, to discuss his return to the industry as well as the organization’s leadership for safer student transportation operations.

Read more about NASDPTS.

Green Tip from First Student.

